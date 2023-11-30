Animal Care Services launches pet adoption campaign in December

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Animal Care Services is joining the BISSELL Pet Foundation in launching an adoption campaign in December.

The “Empty the Shelters” event, which runs from Dec. 1-17, aims to find homes for as many adoption-ready dogs and cats as possible. Dogs and cats can be adopted at a discounted rate of $25 during the event.

All pets adopted from ACS are sterilized, vaccinated with their first round of shots, and microchipped with a free lifetime registration. Adoptions are first come, first served.

ACS, which is located at 4710 State Hwy. 151, is open Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The last adoptions of the day occur 30 minutes before closing to allow for processing.

Would-be adopters can check out the available dogs and cats online.