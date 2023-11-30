St. Mary’s University offers free professional clothes for students

SAN ANTONIO – Students at St. Mary’s University have access to the Rattler Wardrobe at the Greehey School of Business that opened in the fall.

Everything in the room is free, from clothes to accessories that students can borrow or keep. It’s filled with dresses, blazers, suits, shoes and jewelry.

The business school’s work study supervisor, Lisa Ann Garcia, founded this project.

Garcia said she saw first-hand the need for the project.

“A lot of the students didn’t have professional wear to our events. So, to the event they would have to wear business attire, and they didn’t have that, so I would sometimes bring in clothes for them to wear,” Garcia said.

Alumni and different departments across the campus have donated clothes.

“We do hold career fairs. We do hold this big event that we just wrapped up called Business Week Experience and we have all sorts of professionals come and talk, network with our students. Interview them and so obviously, looking sharp is really important to them,” said Rowena Ortiz-Walers, Dean at the Greehey School of Business at St. Mary’s University.

If you would like to donate clothing or other items, contact the Greehey School of Business.