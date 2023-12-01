La Gran Tamalada tamale festival returns to Market Square in December

SAN ANTONIO – A two-day culinary festival celebrating the cultural tradition of tamales returns to Historic Market Square this month.

The free, family-friendly La Gran Tamalada event takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 9 and 10.

“La Familia Cortez has once again partnered with Historic Market Square and the City of San Antonio to make the annual La Gran Tamalada even grander. The free event blends storytelling, the history of the tamalada and promotes cultural pride and lifelong learning. Participants take home both knowledge of and appreciation for the techniques that have been passed from generation to generation for many years,” organizers said in a press release.

The festival will feature music, crafts, hands-on workshops where you can learn to make your own tamales and plenty of food vendors where people can purchase tamales, hot chocolate, bueñelos and other seasonal foods.

Pancho Claus will be making appearances and there will even be snow.