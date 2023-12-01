Schertz to host free Holidazzle event with ice skating, food trucks, Santa and night parade

City of Schertz to host Holidazzle event at Hal Badwin Municipal Complex on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023

SCHERTZ, Texas – The City of Schertz will officially kick off the holiday season on Saturday with a full day of festivities that includes shopping, a snow hill, ice skating and a night parade.

Holidazzle 2023 will be held at the Hal Baldwin Municipal Complex located at 1400 Schertz Parkway.

The day starts at 10 a.m. with the Kris Kringle Market which will showcase homemade crafts and specialty food items.

The activities get underway at 4 p.m. with sledding and ice skating followed by pictures with Santa at 5:30 p.m.

The Festival of Angels lighted night parade will kick off at 6 p.m.

There will be food vendors starting in the afternoon.

Roads along the parade route will start closing at 4 p.m. with major roads closing at 5 p.m. and full closures in effect by 5:30 p.m.