Array of animals rescued from Northeast Side house fire, ACS says

San Antonio fire crews assist ACS with several animals recovered from a house fire on the Northeast Side.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire crews received a surprise at a house fire Saturday on the Northeast Side.

Inside the home was an array of animals and reptiles.

Crews responded to a call for a fire at a home in the 500 block of Woodcrest Drive.

SAFD said the fire started in a back area of the home, which was not occupied at the time.

Aside from a large amount of smoke damage inside, the rest of the home was unaffected.

Animal Control Services was called to the scene to assist SAFD with rescuing the animals.

According to Lisa Norwood, a spokesperson with ACS, five dogs, a Sulcuta tortoise and an iguana, were rescued from inside the home.

A Sulcuta tortoise was one of several animals rescued from a Northeast Side house fire (KSAT)

Norwood said that the animals rescued were being taken for evaluation to see if any of them suffered from smoke inhalation. Additionally, Norwood confirmed that the homeowners were legally allowed to have that many dogs and reptiles.

Unfortunately, SAFD did find several dead birds in the home.

Neighbors said there was possibly a second tortoise, a beaver and a coyote unaccounted for. SAFD said they would continue looking for the missing animals.

Crews are currently working to contact the homeowners.