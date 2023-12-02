60º
Family hopes for justice after loved one killed behind West Side laundromat last month

Crime Stoppers offering reward in Hyman Lopez Jr.’s murder case, as suspect remains at large

John Paul Barajas, Reporter

Hyman Lopez, Jr. (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Nearly one month has passed since a 29-year-old man was shot and killed on the West Side, and the suspect is still on the run.

Hyman Lopez, Sr. was forced to hold a funeral for his son, Hyman Lopez, Jr., last week.

“I just start tearing up. Someone took my son’s life. He was very young,” said Lopez, Sr.

San Antonio police said the younger Lopez was killed behind a Culebra Road laundromat on Nov. 2. He was found with a gunshot wound to the head. At the time, police told KSAT they had no suspects or witnesses.

“A guy who doesn’t care about nobody — I don’t know what to say, just be on the lookout,” said Lopez, Sr.

The only evidence SAPD has is a security video, but so far, no arrests have been made.

“I just hope they catch him or they get some leads,” said Lopez, Sr.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for any information that could lead to an arrest.

“Turn yourselves in and just stop being a coward,” said Lopez, Sr.

He said his son leaves behind two young children. He hopes they’ll have justice for their father one day.

“I love him, and I wish we could spend more time with him. I just wish we could hang out some more. I miss him, I miss him a lot,” said Lopez, Sr.

If you have any information on this case, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

