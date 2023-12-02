Officer hospitalized, driver arrested for DWI after major crash on Southeast Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer is hospitalized after a major crash on the Southeast Side, and the driver of the other vehicle was arrested for DWI, according to SAPD.

The crash happened Friday night near South Presa and Southeast Military after the officer was dispatched at 9 p.m. to a call for a burglary in action.

SAPD said the officer was driving west with his lights and sirens on and had a green light, according to witness testimony.

The other driver — a man in his 60s in a black truck — was going east when he cut off the officer while attempting to turn north, SAPD said. The driver of the black truck T-boned the officer.

EMS took the officer to the hospital, where he will be evaluated for head injuries. Witnesses reported that the officer was not alert after the crash and was bleeding from his head.

SAPD said they were notified that the officer’s vitals were good after being transported.

The driver of the truck was evaluated for driving while intoxicated while at the scene.

“There was enough cues to arrest him for DWI,” said Sgt. Washington Moscoso.

A passenger in the black truck was also taken to the hospital for precaution.

Investigators will determine the speed at which the black truck was traveling.

SAPD warns drivers to plan for a sober ride during holiday festivities.

“This is something that could have been avoided,” Moscoso said.