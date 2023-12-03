SAPD bike officer struck by vehicle, no charges pending, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Another day and another officer was struck in a traffic accident, this time involving a San Antonio Police Department bike officer.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. near the intersection of South St. Mary’s and East Commerce Street.

According to police, a San Antonio Police Department officer with 13 years of service was struck by a vehicle heading eastbound on East Commerce.

Police said the driver of the vehicle told them he was following his wife in another car and did not see the officer in the crosswalk while he was turning.

The officer was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no criminal charges pending, police said.

Saturday’s crash follows two others recently, one where a driver suspected of a DWI struck a SAPD patrol car on the city’s Northwest Side.

A second San Antonio police officer was also hospitalized after a major crash on the Southeast Side and in that instance, the driver of that vehicle was also arrested.