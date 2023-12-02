Officer hospitalized, driver arrested for suspicion of DWI after crash on Northwest Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer was hospitalized after a crash on the Northwest Side, and the driver of the other vehicle was arrested for suspicion of DWI, according to SAPD.

The crash occurred shortly after midnight on Saturday morning in the 6400 block of Babcock Road.

SAPD says that the officer was traveling south on Babcock Road when a white Mercedes-Benz leaving the parking lot of a bar nearby failed to yield before turning left. The officer’s car struck the driver’s side of the Mercedes-Benz.

It is unclear if the officer had their lights or sirens on, but the vehicle was clearly marked, according to SAPD.

The officer reported pain in their upper body and was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

SAPD identified the driver of the Mercedes-Benz as Brissa Acevedo, 30.

Acevedo was arrested for suspicion of DWI, SAPD said.

This was the second officer in less than 24 hours to be hospitalized after a crash with a driver suspected of DWI.

SAPD warns drivers to plan for sober rides during holiday festivities.