Gardening with KSAT: Is is too late to plant winter vegetables?

SAN ANTONIO – The KSAT fall garden is thriving. The late start to the fall like temperatures after a hot summer has allowed for plants like tomatoes and peppers to continue to produce.

But is it too late to plant winter veggies?

Ideally, you would have started already, but there is some good news.

“Following a hotter than average summer, we got a late start on our fall temperatures. On average we would have seen our first freeze by now. And we are not forecasting any freezing temperatures in our area for the next seven days,” KSAT Meteorologist Mia Montgomery said.

So there is some extra time to get those winter vegetables in the ground.

You can plant mature transplants of greens, like spinach, mustard greens, kale and other lettuces.

For herbs, transplants of rosemary and cilantro also work. And you can plant in ground produce, like transplant onions and you can even sow your carrot seeds anytime through the winter.

These are all winter hardy plants that enjoy cooler temps and can tolerate moderate freezes.