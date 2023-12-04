Program helps high school students with disabilities transition from school to workforce

SAN ANTONIO – An H-E-B program is giving high school students with disabilities a chance to learn job skills, build up their resume and connect with the community.

Ruth Guerrero is the first student from Somerset ISD to participate in HEB’s Disability Bridges Program.

Guerrero is part of the high schools life skills program and looks forward to going to the HEB in Lytle every week where she connects with employees and shoppers.

”I say good morning to the customers. To the employees. I start getting stuff. Start putting the bags, waters and stuff,” Guerrero said.

The Somerset High School senior goes to H‑E‑B once a week for about two hours and learns different job skills.

”Right now, we are starting with Ruth and hopefully end up having some more participation from some of our other students. Getting that opportunity for them to explore different possibilities after they get out of the school system,” said Keith Higginbotham, Transition Coordinator for Special Ed Department at Somerset ISD.

Guerrero said this is only the beginning. The 19 year old has big dreams and hopes to land a job at HEB and continue her education.