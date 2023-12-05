2 new Chick-fil-A restaurants open this week in San Antonio area

Chick-fil-A opened its latest location in San Antonio on Tuesday.

Located at 2203 SE Loop 410, near Rigsby Avenue on the East Side, the new restaurant is one of five Chick-fil-A locations that have recently opened or will soon open:

The announcement you've been waiting for... We will be opening our doors TOMORROW, December 5th at 6:30 AM. We look forward to serving you, San Antonio! Posted by Chick-fil-A 410 & Rigsby on Monday, December 4, 2023

A spokesperson for the company said each location would provide about 100 full- and part-time jobs to the area.

Chick-fil-A is donating $100,000 total to the San Antonio Food Bank as part of the group of openings, according to a press release.

The new locations bring the total number of Chick-fil-A restaurants to about 40 in the greater San Antonio area, the release said.