Toddler, 2 adults wounded in shooting in H-E-B parking lot on North Side

All victims taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, SAPD says

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Carlo Jagge, News Producer

Joe Arredondo, Photojournalist

SAPD investigates shooting in parking lot of an H-E-B at the intersection of San Pedro Avenue and Oblate Drive. (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A shooting at an H-E-B parking lot Monday night on the North Side left three people wounded, including a 3-year-old, SAPD said.

According to SAPD, two groups of people fired on each other in the parking lot of the grocery store located at the intersection of San Pedro Avenue and Oblate Drive.

One of the victims, a man in his 20s, was found in the back of the store with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

One of the vehicles involved sped from the scene to an apartment complex in the 1700 block of Jackson Keller Road, where a woman, 22, and the toddler were found. They were taken to University Hospital with graze wounds, police said.

No arrests have been made.

SAPD followed a vehicle that sped from the scene of a shooting at an H-E-B at San Pedro Ave. and Oblate Dr. to an apartment complex in the 1700 block of Jackson Keller Road. (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

