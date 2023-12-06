2 people found dead inside home in northeast Bexar County, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – The bodies of two people were found in a home Tuesday night in northeast Bexar County and a man who may be a suspect in the killings was arrested in Austin in connection with three shootings there, Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

One of the shootings left an Austin ISD police officer wounded.

Law enforcement authorities in Austin contacted BCSO to alert the agency that the shooting suspect, a man in his 30s, had ties to a home in the 6000 block of Port Royal in the Mission Hill community near Kirby. Salazar said the victims found in the home are well-known in the Mission Hill community near Kirby.

Salazar said a man and a woman in their 50s were found in a bedroom. He didn’t immediately know how they were killed but said the manner was violent. Salazar didn’t know the relationship between the couple and the man arrested in Austin.

The sheriff said the killings at the home happened before the trio of shootings in Austin.

Salazar said law enforcement authorities in Austin were not providing many details about the shooting suspect.

We’ll have the latest developments as they become available.