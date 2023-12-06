Woman stabbed, killed inside Southeast Side home, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a woman was fatally stabbed at a home on the city’s Southeast Side late Tuesday night.

Officers were called around 11 p.m. to a home in the 200 block of Channing Avenue, not far from Goliad Road and Steves Avenue after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, a man in his 60s had called 911 saying that he stabbed his wife to death. Officers arrived at the scene to find a woman dead inside the home.

SAPD did not say exactly why the stabbing happened. The man had a cut wrist and was taken to an area hospital to be checked out.

The name of the woman killed has not been released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.