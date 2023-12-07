Teen arrested in shooting at H-E-B parking lot that wounded toddler and 2 adults, police say

SAPD investigates a shooting in the parking lot of an H-E-B at the intersection of San Pedro Avenue and Oblate Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with a shooting at an H-E-B parking lot on the North Side earlier this week.

San Antonio police identified the suspect as Gabriel Xavier Garza.

He was booked into the Bexar County Jail on Tuesday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records show. His bond is set at $200,000.

San Antonio police said the shooting on Monday night left three people wounded, including a 3-year-old.

According to SAPD, two groups of people fired on each other in the parking lot of the grocery store located at the intersection of San Pedro Avenue and Oblate Drive.

One of the victims, a man in his 20s, was found in the back of the store with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

One of the vehicles involved sped from the scene to an apartment complex in the 1700 block of Jackson Keller Road, where a woman, 22, and the toddler were found. They were taken to University Hospital with graze wounds, police said.

No additional information about the suspect was released by police as of Thursday morning.