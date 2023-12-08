Behind the Kitchen Door: Roach, rodent activity adds up to failing score for West Side taco business

SAN ANTONIO – A taco place got a scary score from a health inspector on Halloween after the business failed the inspection in part due to roach and rodent activity.

KSAT reporter Tim Gerber stopped by the business this week to see if the restaurant had cleaned up its act.

Roy’s Pronto Taco Hut

Roy’s Pronto Taco Hut, located in the 200 block of Old Highway 90 West, failed its Oct. 31 health inspection with a 69. The score was quite a drop off from the restaurant’s previous score of 84 in June when we featured them on BKD for being temporarily shut down because of a plumbing issue.

This time, the store had all kinds of violations, including dead roaches, rodent droppings in several areas, and dead bugs in the light shields. The business was told to clean up the mess, hire pest control services, and show proof of treatment.

Additionally, the inside of the ice machine was soiled with black residue. Cheese and a leaf were found inside ready-to-eat guisada stored in a walk-in cooler that was too warm. Meanwhile, cooked foods weren’t being kept hot enough.

According to the report, none of the workers washed their hands during the inspection.

Gerber stopped by this week to ask some questions. A manager asked not to be on camera, but she was able to show Tim they passed their re-inspection last month. She also said they have been getting regular pest control treatments.

El Burrito Tapatio

El Burrito Tapatio, located in the 1600 block of Culebra Road, earned a 76 on its late October inspection.

Several food items were above the proper temperature in a walk-in cooler, and the food was improperly stored.

Knives on a magnetic rack had food debris on them.

A bottle of soap was being kept too close to food, and an employee had no idea where they kept thermometers.

The inspector left a long list of items to be corrected in time for a re-inspection.

Rios Meat Market

Rios Meat Market, located in the 8000 block of South Zarzamora Street, earned a 77 on its November inspection.

The business was improperly storing raw chicken and pork.

Dishes were not being properly sanitized, and the knives in the bakery were caked with food debris.

Residential insecticide and cleaning products were also stored above food items.

Several food items were well past the seven-day expiration for use.

An employee’s half-eaten food and drink were found in the food prep area, and a fly was seen on ready-to-eat churros.

The inspector left a list of corrections to be made in time for a re-inspection.

Score Guide

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

*Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores from this week of inspections (10/29 - 11/4)

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q, 100

26478 US 281 N

-----------------------------

Charley’s Philly Steaks, 100

1200 SE Military Dr

-----------------------------

Justin’s Ice Cream, 100

245 E Commerce St

-----------------------------

Lucy Cafe, 100

2517 West Ave

-----------------------------

The Green Lantern, 100

20626 Stone Oak Pkwy

-----------------------------

Smoothie King, 99

11411 Bandera Rd

-----------------------------

Ben & Jerry’s, 98

111 W Crockett St

-----------------------------

Dairy Queen, 97

3436 Culebra Rd

-----------------------------

Las Palapas TPC, 96

3039 TPC Pkwy

-----------------------------

54th Street Restaurant and Drafthouse, 95

954 E Rector

-----------------------------

Bahama Buck’s Shaved Ice, 94

5851 NW Loop 410

-----------------------------

El Tipico Restaurant, 93

4930 Rigsby Av

-----------------------------

Tia’s Taco Hut, 92

1201 N St Mary’s

-----------------------------

El Sinaloense Seafood, 91

5811 S Flores St

-----------------------------

Pete’s Tako House, 90

502 Brooklyn Ave

