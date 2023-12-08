Brothers arrested after fellow youth football league parent restrained and assaulted, Converse police say

CONVERSE, Texas – Two brothers are in the Bexar County Jail after stealing a fellow youth football league parent’s gun while restraining him and beating him, according to the Converse Police Department.

Je Quan Montae Mcbride, 29, and Jeaion Donyae Mcbride, 32, have each been charged with aggravated robbery and unlawful restraint-risk of serious bodily injury, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

An arrest warrant affidavit states a man and Je Quan Montae Mcbride decided to meet on Oct. 21 at Converse City Park to discuss issues involving their children in a youth football league.

The victim was followed by his pregnant wife and child in a separate vehicle, and he had asked her to record the interaction in case it turned violent.

The affidavit states that shortly after the man and Je Quan Montae Mcbride arrived at the park, Jeaion Donyae Mcbride arrived in a separate vehicle and exited his truck with a blunt object in his hand.

The man told police that the brothers began to crowd him against his own vehicle. The argument turned physical when Je Quan Montae Mcbride pushed and punched the man, the affidavit states.

The man threw a punch but missed and fell to the ground. Jeaion Donyae Mcbride then allegedly struck the man on his head with the blunt object.

The man told police he tried to get into his car to flee, but the suspects allegedly restrained him by jumping and pulling on him.

Police said during the ordeal, Je Quan Montae Mcbride saw a pistol in the man’s car and took it. Je Quan Montae Mcbride pointed the gun at the man while his brother assaulted him, police said.

The suspects ended up leaving in their own vehicles and kept the man’s gun, the affidavit states.

The man’s wife was able to record the incident on her cell phone, and that footage was shared with the police.

The warrants for their arrests were issued on Nov. 30, and they were booked into the Bexar County Jail this week.

