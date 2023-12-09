75º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Man tells police he was shot while trying to sell necklace

Police say victim and suspect possibly know each other

Robert Limon, Producer Trainee

Tags: Crime, Southwest Side
Police working the scene on Maple Valley & Faircrown (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A 30-year-old man was taken to a hospital after being shot in both of his legs.

It happened just after 10 p.m. in the 100 block of Maple Valley Drive near Ray Ellison on the city’s Southwest Side.

The victim told police he was offering to sell his necklace to someone he knew and they agreed to meet up at a house.

But, when he arrived at the home, the person he was supposed to sell the necklace to pointed a gun at him and demanded the necklace. The person then shot the victim twice, once in each leg, took the necklace and left.

The victim was able to drive himself away to a safe location and was later taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Police returned to the scene of the crime but were unable to find the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email