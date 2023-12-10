Man stabbed when 5 people attack him at downtown-area bar

SAN ANTONIO – A man told San Antonio police he was stabbed during an attack by five men at a bar in the downtown area.

The incident happened at around 3 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of N. Alamo St.

According to a preliminary report from SAPD, the man said he was at a bar at closing time when the five men attacked him. At some point, one of them stabbed him in the back.

He told police he didn’t know the men, no threats were made, and they didn’t rob him.

The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The names of his attackers are unknown at this time.

