Monte Vista business goes up in flames, likely caused by cigarette butts

San Antonio fire crews battle a blaze at Travis Tile Design Center in the 2400 block of N Main Ave., just north of downtown in Monte Vista, on Dec. 10, 2023.

San Antonio fire crews battled a blaze at a business in Monte Vista Sunday afternoon that was likely caused by cigarette butts.

Several units were dispatched around 12:45 p.m. to the 2400 block of N Main Ave., just north of downtown.

Firefighters could be seen on top of Travis Tile Design Center attempting to extinguish the fire.

The fire was limited to the exterior and no one was injured because no one was at the business at the time.

Investigators found a few cigarette butts right at the point of origin on the exterior of the building, a senior San Antonio Fire Department official told KSAT crews on scene.

He said the dry weather creates an ideal environment for fires like this to happen, and that they are preventable.

“Somebody probably thought they had put it out and left it there,” the official said. “... The tell-tale signs were all there. It wasn’t malicious, it wasn’t electrical... It was a fairly small incident.”

There has not been an estimate of damage.