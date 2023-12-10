Southwest Side home ‘unlivable’ after fire engulfs garage; no injuries reported

A home in the 5200 block of Sachem Drive on the Southwest Side was seriously damaged by a fire on Dec. 10, 2023.

No injuries were reported as no one was home at the time.

At least 16 SAFD units were dispatched around 9:20 a.m. to the home, which is near the southwest corner of Pearsall Park.

The home is “unlivable” and sustained an estimated $60,000 in damage in addition to about $15,000 in damage to contents inside, said Andy Deason, battalion chief San Antonio Fire Department.

Deason told KSAT crews that the first crews to respond found heavy smoke throughout the house with flames coming out of the garage.

They were able to put out a fire that was in the attic and eventually able to put out the seed of the fire in the garage, Deason said.

Investigators are looking for the source of the fire in the garage.

None of the neighbors’ homes were damaged.