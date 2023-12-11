Travelers get free overnight parking at Stone Oak Park & Ride, can take VIA service to airport

SAN ANTONIO – VIA Metropolitan Transit is reminding holiday travelers about the option for free overnight parking at the Stone Oak Park & Ride with bus service to and from the airport.

The “VIA Park and Airport” service is available for roundtrip express service to the San Antonio International Airport at $2.60 per person each way between 5:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Monday-Friday.

Travelers can park in the designated spaces on the third floor of the Stone Oak Park & Ride located on U.S. Highway 281 and Stone Oak Parkway, then take the VIA Bus Express Service Route 7 from the first floor.

Fare payments can be made by cash or using the VIA goMobile+ app.

The buses drop off and pick up at the airport’s lower level in Terminal B near baggage claim. The non-stop Express trip typically takes about 15-20 minutes.