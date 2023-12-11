Trials scheduled for this week reset due to jury system maintenance

New jury summons are done for the year

SAN ANTONIO – Several trials scheduled for jury selection this week will have to be reset due to necessary maintenance on the system used to call in jurors.

As a result, new jury summons are done for the year.

Central Jury Bailiff Julieta Schulze said it’s common for the system to be updated but that it had to happen a week earlier than usual this year.

“It means that our system is not available in order to process jurors, pools or anything like that,” Schulze said. “We are completely offline.”

The maintenance is important to make sure summons are sent out to correct potential jurors.

“We have a new list which includes new numbers, new names, and it excludes all the people that have moved from Bexar County not eligible to be jurors anymore,” Schulze said.

In the meantime, cases that were scheduled to go to trial this week, including the murder trial of Kendall Blount, will have to be reset.

Blount is accused of the 2020 murder of his ex-girlfriend, Latoucha Green, 41.

Green was found severely beaten in her Converse home and later died of her injuries.

Blount, who appeared in the 187th District Court on Monday, has now had his case reset for Feb. 13, 2024.

The central jury maintenance is expected to be completed and ready to go by the beginning of 2024. The first jury panel will be summoned on Jan. 2.