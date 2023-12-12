1,000 turkeys and produce distributed to San Antonio families at mega food distribution event

SAN ANTONIO – As Christmas approaches, the San Antonio Food Bank is making sure families have a special dinner with loved ones.

The nonprofit, in partnership with San Antonio ISD, hosted a mega food distribution at Alamo Stadium on Tuesday morning.

“Families are getting a great mix of produce. They are also getting a turkey. They are getting all kinds of wonderful sides that go with a nice Christmas meal,” Eric Cooper, president and CEO of the San Antonio Food Bank said.

Cooper said some families are having to make tough decisions this holiday season.

“Parents are trying to provide for their family. They are trying to decide can I buy presents or do I buy food. Tough to do both,” Cooper said.

This distribution was made possible, thanks to donations from philanthropist Harvey Najim.

“We have given out grants since 2007 to about 285 different organizations. The one organization that’s gotten the most amount of money from the foundation of me is the San Antonio Food Bank, because I think its most important to make sure that low-income families are food secure during the holidays,” Najim said.

On Tuesday, 1,000 turkeys were given to families, but the superintendent of SAISD says families need help year-round.

“I’m so proud to be able to have this largest food distribution so our kids, our families can have an incredible holiday season. But it’s also a call to action to all our leaders that we need to resolve this issue. This isn’t happening once. We do it several times a year. But that’s not enough. Our kids and our families are going hungry every night,” Jaime Aquino, SAISD superintendent said.

During the season of giving, Cooper says there are several ways to get involved.

“At the warehouse packing boxes, work in our kitchen, preparing meals and you can even work on the farm.

To learn more, click here.