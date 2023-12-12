SAPD identifies Park police officers, suspect involved in fatal shooting on West Side

Ray Garcia, 27, was shot and killed by a San Antonio Park Police officer on Dec. 10, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department has identified two Park Police officers and a man who was shot and killed by one of the officers on the city’s West Side.

According to a preliminary SAPD report released Tuesday, police responded shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday for a disturbance call at Apache Creek Greenway North.

Upon arrival, a woman told officers that a man, identified as Ray Garcia, 27, had several outstanding warrants.

Garcia took off running and entered the backyard of a home on the 3400 block of Buena Vista, the report said.

Officer Mark DeLaCruz caught up with Garcia, who approached the officer in an “aggressive manner,” the report said.

DeLaCruz deployed his TASER weapon on Garcia, but it was ineffective, the report said. Garcia then attacked DeLaCruz and a struggle ensued. DeLaCruz said Garcia tried to take his service gun from its holster. It was at this point that Officer Juan Cardona arrived on the scene. DeLaCruz told Cardona that Garcia was trying to take his gun. Moments later, Cardona shot Garcia once, killing him, the report said.

No officers or bystanders were injured.

The incident remains under investigation.

According to court records, Garcia had a prior conviction for theft of a vehicle and pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in an evading arrest case.

WATCH BELOW: SAPD Chief McManus provides initial details after officer shoots, kills man on West Side