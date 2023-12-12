Several San Antonio school district boards review campus safety, security audit findings

SAN ANTONIO – The first half of the school year is wrapping up for many districts as the winter break nears, but student and faculty safety is an around-the-clock job.

On Monday, several school boards discussed campus safety and security through the findings of their random detection audits for November.

As a result of the Uvalde school shooting, Texas public schools now get surprise visits by state inspectors. Those inspectors investigate whether school campuses are properly secured.

Harlandale ISD

Harlandale ISD reported there were no audits in November but told KSAT all eight of its state audits had zero findings.

San Antonio ISD

San Antonio ISD’s board discussed a security audit in its closed session on Monday, but details about it were not immediately available.

North East ISD

North East ISD reports eight out of its 10 audits were clear of issues, and staff immediately addressed the problems in the two other findings.

South San ISD

At its meeting, South San ISD’s board voted on a resolution agreeing that one of its board members caused a disruption of their meeting in November. The vote is a formality. The board member was charged and arrested with evading arrest.

Audit results not public

For safety reasons, details of the random audits are not available to the public. However, the Texas Education Agency encourages parents to contact their student’s districts directly to find out how their schools are doing.

Find more local news on KSAT.com here