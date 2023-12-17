Leading SA: Soldiers’ Angels Adopt-A-Family Program

SAN ANTONIO – Military City USA has some amazing organizations that work to help our military families, especially during the holidays. Soldiers’ Angels is one of those groups, and they are looking for your help.

Amy Palmer with Soldiers’ Angels joined Leading SA on Sunday to discuss their Adopt-A-Family program.

“Soldiers’ Angels is a national nonprofit organization. We provide support to our service members, wounded heroes, and veterans of all generations. We are a national organization, and we’re happy to report it here, right here in San Antonio. We were started 20 years ago by General Patton’s family,” Palmer said.

Per Soldiers’ Angels, military and veteran families usually live on a very tight budget, so putting together a Christmas or other winter holiday celebration can be challenging for some.

Soldiers’ Angels provides holiday support to eligible Military and Veteran families through the Adopt-A-Family program.

The Soldiers’ Angels Holiday Adopt-A-Family program helps businesses, organizations, and individuals support qualified military and veteran families that could use some help providing a holiday celebration for their families.

The minimum requirement to adopt a family is to provide gifts for the children and a grocery gift card to help them purchase their holiday dinner and trimmings.

Palmer added that this year, the organization is coming down to the wire to help families in need.

“We expanded eligibility to include active-duty Guard and reserves that are in and activated. And so because we did expand our parameters, we had a lot of applications this year that were just too good to pass up on getting them in the program,” Palmer said. “Right now, we have 370 families still waiting for adoption in the program. So we’re hoping we can encourage viewers to get online today and adopt one of these families,” Palmer said.

If you are interested in helping, there is still time.

“(People can) register to volunteer with us so they can search for a family. They can see the family size and the location where they live. They can read a little bit about them in their wish list and select the family they want to support. They will provide at least one gift or toy for a child and then a $50 to $100 gift card to go for their holiday meal,” Palmer said. “So, it’s super easy. It’s not super expensive. You know, people can do that little, or they can do a lot depending on what they’d like to do. But we have a lot of families out there, and many of them won’t have any gifts for their children this season without the Adopt-A-Family program. So, we’re really hoping that we can get these families adopted.”

You can learn more and sign up by clicking here.

