Motorcyclist killed after crashing into concrete barrier on North Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist was killed early Sunday morning after losing control and crashing on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 2:15 a.m.

SAPD said the man was riding a 2013 Yamaha motorcycle eastbound on N. Loop 1604 when he attempted to take the Bulverde Road exit.

The rider crashed into a concrete barrier on the right side of the ramp, causing the motorcycle to redirect into a street sign.

The impact ejected the motorcyclist from the motorcycle, officers said.

Emergency crews transported the man to an area hospital in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The victim has not yet been positively identified, according to investigators.

SAPD said the fatal motorcycle crash remains under investigation. More details will be released as they become available.

