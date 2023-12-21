Texas A&M student unites San Antonio for a festive cause, hosts toy drive for foster home

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

Texas A&M Aggie Marc Anthony Mendiola, a proud South Side native and graduate of South San ISD, is kindling the holiday season in San Antonio with the “Joyful Generations Giveback.” Fueled by a passion for community service and a dream cultivated in his dorm room in Valencia, Spain, Mendiola is on a mission to bring joy and support to the heart of San Antonio.

Inspired by the belief that dreams, hard work and positive social media engagement can make a difference, Mendiola orchestrates a transformative initiative to unite the youth and the broader San Antonio community. Follow his inspiring journey on TikTok and Instagram, @livinloudwithmarc, where he showcases his dedication to making a difference during Christmas.

Beyond providing toys for underprivileged children at St. PJ’s Foster Home, located next to Mission Conception, Mendiola is committed to addressing their essential needs. From underwear and socks to toothbrushes and combs, he aims to secure resources often overlooked in traditional toy drives. His mission extends to highlighting the diverse needs of the children, including various hair and skin care requirements.

The centerpiece of this initiative is a toy drive benefiting St. PJ’s, a foster care home on the South Side. Mendiola has garnered tremendous support from local businesses, including McCombs Enterprises, Martinez & Associates Law Firm, and the new Aiden Hotel downtown. These businesses generously host the toy drive, making Mendiola’s vision a reality.

What started as a dream has evolved into a community-wide initiative. Mendiola is expanding the impact with just 20 days until the big event on Dec. 22. Market and vendor pop-up events are planned throughout the city.

Join us for an extraordinary event on Dec. 22 from noon to 5:30 p.m. at Harlandale Memorial Stadium at 4002 Roosevelt Ave. Experience the charm of local vendors, indulge in tasty food, witness a captivating car show hosted by McCombs Enterprises, and groove to live music with radio hosts April Monterrerosa and Earl Hudson from 98.9 KLMO FM. Be sure not to miss out on the açai bowls, coffee, and more from our fantastic local markets and food vendors! Moreover, we contribute to a noble cause as we celebrate and collect toys for the kids at St PJ’s.

Bring a toy to gain entry and prepare for an unforgettable event featuring exotic and limited edition vehicles!

Official Sponsors:

Participating toy drop-off locations, through Dec. 22:

Martinez & Associates: 2828 Goliad Road #125

Red McCombs Drive Away Motors West: 7575 Culebra Road

Aiden Hotel: 1103 E. Commerce St.

Together, let’s make this holiday season a little brighter for everyone.

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

