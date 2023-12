SAN ANTONIO – Some Sooners and Wildcats spent Christmas Day in San Antonio training sea lions and riding a Steel Eel.

Football players from the University of Oklahoma and the University of Arizona enjoyed special VIP access to SeaWorld on Monday along with their families, coaches and staff.

A visit to SeaWorld is a longstanding tradition for teams playing in the annual Valero Alamo Bowl.

The Valero Alamo Bowl will be played on Thursday in the Alamodome. Kick-off is at 8:15 p.m.