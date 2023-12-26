50º
‘I wanna get off!’: Hilarious POV videos show OU, Arizona football players riding roller coaster at SeaWorld

Teams face off in Valero Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

SAN ANTONIO – Fans will be screaming for them at the Alamodome on Thursday, but on Monday, it was the players who were screaming as they tackled the Steel Eel roller coaster at SeaWorld.

Hilarious point-of-view videos show players from Oklahoma and Arizona on the ride.

The players enjoyed special VIP access to SeaWorld on Christmas Day along with their families, coaches and staff. Visiting SeaWorld is a longstanding tradition for teams playing in the annual Valero Alamo Bowl.

The Valero Alamo Bowl will be played on Thursday in the Alamodome. Kick-off is at 8:15 p.m.

You can watch a video of some OU players in the player at the top of this article and videos of some of the Wildcats players below:

