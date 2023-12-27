Crime Stoppers offers up to $5k for information on fatal shooting of man found on highway

Crime Stoppers, SAPD ask for tips about shooting death of Damion Franklin

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are looking for information on the person or people involved with the shooting death of a man on a West Side highway.

Damion Jamal Franklin, 29, was found dead on the eastbound access road in the 5800 block of Highway 151 near Callaghan Road on Dec. 20.

Police said paramedics originally thought they were responding to a car accident because Franklin’s phone sent an automatic alert saying he was involved in a crash.

Instead, they found several bullet holes in his back while they were performing CPR.

Officers determined that he was the victim of a murder, not a hit-and-run crash.

Damion Jamal Franklin image (SAPD/Crime Stoppers)

Franklin was later identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner on Dec. 25.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.