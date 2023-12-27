KSAT Connect users share their photos of the last full moon of 2023

The last full moon of the year illuminated the sky this week.

It’s also known as the ‘cold moon’ because it’s the moon closest to the winter solstice.

It was officially at its fullest on Dec. 26 but will look full through Wednesday night.

Some KSAT Connect users have managed to get some beautiful pictures of it in the sky.

Check out some of their pictures below:

The next full moon will be the ‘wolf moon’ on Jan. 25.