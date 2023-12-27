69º
Join Insider for Free

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

KSAT Connect users share their photos of the last full moon of 2023

It’s the moon easiest to see since it takes the highest path in the sky.

Robert Limon, Producer Trainee

Tags: KSAT Connect, 2023, Full moon, Weather
The December full moon from KSAT Connect user SkyWatcher (Oscar). (KSAT)

The last full moon of the year illuminated the sky this week.

It’s also known as the ‘cold moon’ because it’s the moon closest to the winter solstice.

It was officially at its fullest on Dec. 26 but will look full through Wednesday night.

Some KSAT Connect users have managed to get some beautiful pictures of it in the sky.

If you want to upload some of your photos of the cold moon, you can follow the link here.

Check out some of their pictures below:

Jan J

Cold moon over downtown from the Vidorra -Jan

0
San Antonio
SkyWatcher (Oscar)

One last look at the December 2023 full Moon.

0
San Antonio
MannyH52

Post Christmas Full Moon

0
San Antonio
J. Moreno

Holliday moon .

0
San Antonio
SkyWatcher (Oscar)

Full Moon halo. Cool.

0
San Antonio

The next full moon will be the ‘wolf moon’ on Jan. 25.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email