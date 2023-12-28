Man arrested after shooting ex’s new boyfriend in front of their children, police say

A man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted his ex and then shot her new boyfriend with his children nearby.

Jeffrey Outlaw, 37, is facing multiple charges following the incident in the 9500 block of Perrin Beitel on Wednesday afternoon.

According to SAPD, a man went with his girlfriend to pick up her children at Outlaw’s apartment. The man told police that he intervened when Outlaw assaulted the woman and then Outlaw pulled out a gun and began shooting. The man was hit in the arm.

Police detained Outlaw at the scene.

Court records show Outlaw is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, endangering a child, deadly conduct and felon in possession of a firearm. His bonds total $190,000.