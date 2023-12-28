‘We appreciate it’: Family of car crash victim finds strength in community support through holiday season

SAN ANTONIO – Sorting through photos of Latrevious Reed, his mom, Monique Thompson Reed, said she will always remember his big smile.

“There are tons and tons of pictures,” Thompson Reed said. “He was so silly.”

Reed, 21, died in a car crash on Dec. 13 just before 10 p.m. on the eastbound access road of Northeast Loop 410, not far from Jones Maltsberger.

San Antonio police said Reed and his partner were driving for Uber Eats when they exited the highway, lost control and hit a barrier and another vehicle. The car went through a gated parking lot and stopped before hitting the building. Reed died at the scene.

“It was so instant and very tragic,” his cousin, Natasha Bussey, said.

Reed’s family said he was working that night to make enough money to buy Christmas presents for his two-year-old daughter, London. They said he loved her more than anything.

“He was a good spirit,” Bussey said. “He loved, and when he loved hard, you could tell.”

In the days after his death, the Reed family says they’ve been leaning on one another. They said sharing photos and memories helps them feel close to him.

In the days leading up to Christmas, the family said they’ve seen tremendous support from the San Antonio community.

“Many people have reached out because just one of the things that the family wanted to do was make sure that London had a really good Christmas,” Bussey said.

Bussey said people across San Antonio dropped off dozens of Christmas presents for Reed’s daughter. She said it’s been overwhelming to see his impact.

“We appreciate it,” Bussey said. “So many different people that don’t even know her have just stepped up for our family.”

Reed’s family said nothing would bring their son back, but the legacy he left on the San Antonio community is clear.

“That just showed the kind of person he was,” Bussey said.

Reed’s family said he was known for being funny, kind and a skilled football player. KSAT 12 did a profile on him in 2019.