Woman shot by ex during altercation at apartment on West Side, police say

San Antonio police say a woman was shot by her ex on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, at the Prose Westover Hills apartments in the 9200 block of Vista West Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was shot by her ex during an altercation with the ex’s new girlfriend Thursday night on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened at 10:30 p.m. at the Prose Westover Hills apartments in the 9200 block of Vista West Drive, not far from Ingram Road and Highway 151.

Police said a woman in her 20s went to her ex’s apartment to pick up some things, and at some point, had an altercation with the ex’s new girlfriend who was also at the apartment.

The woman started fighting with the new girlfriend, police said, and her ex shot her to stop the altercation.

Multiple shots were fired and the woman was wounded in her hand and chest, police said. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The man and his new girlfriend were detained. At this time, it is unknown what charges, if any, they may be facing.

The case is under investigation.

