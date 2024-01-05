Woman intoxicated on medications while driving sentenced to 10 years in prison for pedestrian death

Sylvia Ann López, 71, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for Intoxication Manslaughter in the death of Irma Lozano, 78.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was intoxicated on prescription medications while driving was sentenced to 10 years in prison for hitting and killing a woman who was walking her dog.

Sylvia Ann Lopez, 71, was sentenced in the 379th District Court on a charge of intoxication manslaughter. The penalty for the offense ranged from probation to 20 years in prison with up to a $10,000 fine.

According to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, Lopez was driving an SUV around 10:30 a.m. on May 2022 when she veered off the road and struck and killed Irma Lozano, 78. The victim was walking her dogs on the sidewalk in her neighborhood.

Lopez’s vehicle then struck a nearby tree.

Lopez, who had to be extracted from her vehicle, admitted she had taken several medications that made her disoriented and drowsy. Testing revealed she had taken several prescription medications, including one that was above the therapeutic range, the DA’s Office said.

The defendant had no prior criminal history.

“This is a tragic case which reminds us that decisions have consequences,” said Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales, “Any time we get behind the wheel of an automobile, it is our obligation to make sure that we are fully competent to drive.”