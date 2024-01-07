Leading SA: Director of Launch SA talks about organization’s goal to help small businesses in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Matthew Espinoza, director of Launch SA, appeared on the Leading SA segment on Sunday morning to discuss the organization’s work with small businesses in San Antonio.

Launch SA is a City of San Antonio program now connected with Geekdom in an effort to help entrepreneurial endeavors across the community.

“What we do is we provide a resource center for small business owners and entrepreneurs that are looking to launch their business or are facing some challenges,” Espinoza explained. The service is aimed at supporting San Antonio residents who own or want to start a small business.

Launch SA has been operating for just under 10 years, recently partnering with Geekdom. Over the past couple of years, it has focused on assisting businesses with navigating the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic through virtual services and programming tailored to small business owners’ needs.

The organization has strong ties with local universities like UTSA, St. Mary’s and Trinity to support entrepreneurial students considering starting a business after graduation.

“What’s really more powerful is the networking with the local business community,” Espinoza said, with opportunities for students to get hired or learn from existing business owners.

Espinoza emphasized the small business community is a major pillar of San Antonio’s economy. Launch SA aims to serve as a hub connecting entrepreneurs to the various organizations in the city that offer support.

“Having that small business owner being able to connect with another one to help them and guide them through the process is kind of some of the work that we’re doing,” Espinoza stated.

