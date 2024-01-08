2 job fairs taking place this week for the new Spurs Club at The Rock at La Cantera

Rendering of the new Spurs Club premium restaurant, bars planned at La Cantera

SAN ANTONIO – Legends is hosting two job fairs this week to fill full- and part-time positions at the new Spurs Club at The Rock at La Cantera.

Legends is hiring people for food and beverage services, such as cooks, food runners and bartenders.

The job fairs will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 8 and Friday, Jan. 12 at the Courtyard by Marriott San Antonio Six Flags at The Rim, 5731 Rim Pass.

A news release states representatives from Legends will be onsite and will offer jobs on the spot to qualified applicants.

Benefits will be available to full-time staff, the release states. The open full-time positions include:

Member Services Associate

Line cooks

Garde Mangers

Grill cooks

Food Runners

Prep cooks

Beverage Runners

Bartenders

Dishwasher

Barbacks

Cook Supervisors

Servers

Porters

Candidates can begin the application process at Legends.Net/Careers.

Spurs Club is a members-only social club that’s under construction in the Victory Capital Performance Center at The Rock at La Cantera. It will include fine dining areas, bars and views of the Spurs’ practice courts.

Legends is managing food and beverage services.