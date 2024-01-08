2 job fairs taking place this week for the new Spurs Club at The Rock at La Cantera

SAN ANTONIO – Legends is hosting two job fairs this week to fill full- and part-time positions at the new Spurs Club at The Rock at La Cantera.
Legends is hiring people for food and beverage services, such as cooks, food runners and bartenders.
The job fairs will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 8 and Friday, Jan. 12 at the Courtyard by Marriott San Antonio Six Flags at The Rim, 5731 Rim Pass.
A news release states representatives from Legends will be onsite and will offer jobs on the spot to qualified applicants.
Benefits will be available to full-time staff, the release states. The open full-time positions include:
- Member Services Associate
- Line cooks
- Garde Mangers
- Grill cooks
- Food Runners
- Prep cooks
- Beverage Runners
- Bartenders
- Dishwasher
- Barbacks
- Cook Supervisors
- Servers
- Porters
Candidates can begin the application process at Legends.Net/Careers.
Spurs Club is a members-only social club that’s under construction in the Victory Capital Performance Center at The Rock at La Cantera. It will include fine dining areas, bars and views of the Spurs’ practice courts.
Legends is managing food and beverage services.