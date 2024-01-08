AMBER Alert issued for 12-year-old boy last seen on San Antonio’s southwest side; suspect drove a black sedan

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a 12-year-old boy who disappeared on the Southwest Side.

Linkin Hernandez was last seen at 7:50 p.m. Sunday in the 8500 Block of Timber Wolf, not far from Old Sky Harbor Drive and Miller’s Pond Park. A statewide AMBER Alert was issued after 10 a.m. on Monday.

Linkin is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 98 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray sweater, a blue shirt, black sweatpants and white shoes.

The alert states the suspect in his disappearance was driving a black sedan with an unknown license plate number.

Law enforcement officials believe he is in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-2-7-7660.

Anyone caught harboring a runaway child could face charges that may result in a fine or jail time.