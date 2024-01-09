SAPD Chief McManus: Man shot by SWAT officers after he fires multiple rounds inside and outside far West Side apartment

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was firing multiple rounds both inside and outside a far West Side apartment was shot by San Antonio SWAT officers early Tuesday morning, according to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.

The incident began around 2 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 6900 block of Timbercreek Drive, not far from West Military Drive and Loop 410.

According to McManus, a 43-year-old man with a history of mental illness and a background in the military was firing “many, many, many” rounds of gunfire into the walls of his apartment and outside his building.

McManus said officers responded to the call and were immediately met by gunfire. A SWAT presence was then called in.

The police chief said they did not know what the man originally was shooting at. Officers including a Street Crimes Unit assisted in clearing the building.

McManus said the SWAT team eventually returned fire outside with the man, “neutralizing him,” by grazing him in the head around 3:30 a.m., and he was still able to walk out. He has since been taken to an area hospital.

“The officers did what they had to do,” McManus said. “Fortunately no one (else) was hurt.”

SAPD said they later found multiple weapons inside the apartment.

