Ex-BCSO deputy identified as man who fired multiple rounds on far West Side before being shot by officer, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A former Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy was identified as the suspect who fired multiple rounds both inside and outside a far West Side apartment before being shot by a San Antonio police officer, according to police.

Jose Vazquez, 43, was grazed in the head by a bullet fired by Officer Jesse Noriega during a standoff at approximately 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 6900 block of Timbercreek Drive, according to a preliminary report.

BCSO confirmed to KSAT that Vazquez was employed with the department as a detention officer from April 2007 to August 2011. In August 2011, he was arrested for official oppression and given a dishonorable discharge, spokesperson Johnny Garcia told KSAT.

The official oppression charge against Vazquez was refiled and then dismissed, Bexar County court records show.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said officers were called as Vazquez fired “many, many, many” rounds of gunfire into the walls of his apartment and outside his building.

When officers arrived, the suspect began firing at patrol cars, the preliminary report states. SWAT officers were called, and police evacuated the complex.

The report states Vazquez continued to shoot toward the officers.

McManus said a SWAT officer eventually returned fire, “neutralizing” Vazquez by grazing him in the head around 3:30 a.m.

The preliminary report identified Noriega, who has 23 years of service, as the officer involved. He was placed on administrative duty until further notice.

Vazquez was taken into custody at the scene. He was taken to an area hospital but was booked into the Bexar County Jail on Tuesday afternoon.

He was charged with two counts of deadly conduct with a firearm and aggravated assault against a public servant.

SAPD said they later found multiple weapons inside the apartment.