Behind the Kitchen Door: Chinese restaurant closes out 2023 with failing health score

Golden Wok racked up numerous violations on its December health inspection

SAN ANTONIO – A Chinese restaurant wrapped up 2023 with a failing health inspection score, while another business had its permit temporarily suspended by the inspector.

Golden Wok

Golden Wok, located in the 1400 block of SW Loop 410, failed its Dec. 1 health inspection with a score of 69.

The business racked up 22 violations, including four repeat violations.

The violations included keeping foods in the “danger zone” without providing cooling logs showing when the items were made.

Raw meats were stored in bowls stacked on top of each other without coverings, while other meats were also improperly stored.

Workers weren’t washing their hands properly, and the kitchen area needed a thorough cleaning.

A re-inspection was required.

El Canelo #7

El Canelo #7, located in the 3500 block of Culebra Road, earned a 77 and a temporary shutdown. The health inspector closed the business due to not having hot water.

In addition to that problem, employees stored several cans of residential-use bug spray near food.

They were also missing a current food permit.

The business was allowed to re-open when the hot water was restored.

Palomar Comida and Cantina

Palomar Comida and Cantina, located in the 12000 block of West Avenue, earned an 80 on its December inspection.

Employees were told to stop storing pre-packaged drinks and fruits in the same ice used for customer drinks.

Knives and utensils were put away dirty.

There was a heavy presence of flying insects throughout the business, with a concentration near the bar.

Multiple food items were expired, and the ice scoop was stored on the dirty surface of the ice machine.

The establishment was given 10 days to buy an updated permit.

Jim’s Coffee Shop

Jim’s Coffee Shop, located at 351 West Hildebrand, continues to deal with pest problems.

The last time we stopped by the business in April, it had a 78 and was dealing with a rodent problem.

The business saw its score improve slightly to 81, but the mice were still an issue in late November. The inspector found rodent droppings and a dead mouse stuck to a glue trap.

The business was told to address the problem in time for a re-inspection.

Nick’s Mart

Nick’s Mart, located in the 400 block of New Laredo Highway, earned an 86.

It had food on shelves for sale that expired in October.

The ice machine had a black substance growing inside.

Employees weren’t properly labeling foods packaged in the store, and there was no hot water for employees to wash their hands before handling food.

Live and dead roaches were found in a walk-in cooler, but no food was inside because the kitchen wasn’t currently in use.

Score Guide

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

*Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores from this week of inspections (12/03-12/09)

Arby’s, 100

13623 Nacogdoches Rd

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, 100

7374 S New Braunfels

McDonald’s, 100

5700 Walzem Rd

Panda Express, 100

5738 Walzem Rd

Taco Bell, 100

4242 De Zavala Rd

Taqueria El Gallo de Jalisco, 99

3615 West Ave

The Rustic, 98

17619 La Cantera Pkwy

Yatzil Mexican Restaurant, 97

502 S Zarzamora St

Babe’s Old Fashioned Food, 96

434 SW Military Dr

Range, 95

125 E Houston St

Culebra Super Meat Market, 94

1662 Encino Rio

Flying Chancla Mexican Restaurant, 93

23535 IH 10 W

Ichiban Steak & Asian Fusion, 92

8601 Huebner Rd

Los Habaneros, 91

4614 Callaghan Rd

Marble Slab Creamery, 90

11745 IH 10 W

