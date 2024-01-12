H-E-B plans new store at Loop 1604 and Babcock Road

SAN ANTONIO – People living in the UTSA area will soon have an H-E-B closer to campus.

Local grocery chain H-E-B has plans to build a new store at 7330 North Loop 1604 off of Babcock Road, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. Dubbed “HEB San Antonio 51,” the company expects to break ground on the 116,000-square-foot project in July.

At this point, shoppers have to either drive west on Loop 1604 to reach the H-E-B Plus! on Bandera Road or move east to Interstate 10 and Bandera. The new store would capitalize on the boom in housing in and around the UTSA area, student-focused and otherwise.

Construction is scheduled to wrap up in July 2025.

Read the fully story in the San Antonio Business Journal.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.