Haven for Hope helping homeless prepare for upcoming arctic front

SAN ANTONIO – An arctic cold front is heading towards San Antonio and many of the homeless will be forced to brave the elements.

The local nonprofit, Haven for Hope, is doing their best to help everyone experiencing homelessness this winter to stay warm.

On Saturday, Jan. 13, Haven for Hope is hosting their first ever Share the Warmth Donation Drive.

The drive will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at their facility, located at 1 Haven for Hope Way.

The donation drive is looking to raise 1,000 items for people that are experiencing homelessness. The organization says they hope to collect coats, hats, gloves, blankets and anything else that can help keep people warm.

“Our clients have the opportunity to pick out their own style and their own size. So, it’s really special for them to see the items that come in and they pick out what they want,” Terri Behling, director of communication for Haven for Hope said.

They need items for people of all ages, size and gender.

“We tend to have more men’s needs, so men’s coats, pants, sweatshirts, hoodies, but really all sizes and genders we’re looking for,” Behling said.

On top of donations, the organization also needs volunteers, not only for this specific event, but year-round as well.

“We are seeking volunteers for this Saturday who can help us sort the donations that come in, help us greet people when they drive up and collect donations from their car,” Behling said.

Haven for Hope says if you cannot make it to the donation drive, they do have a wishlist set up that can help.

You can learn more about Haven for Hope by checking out their website and social media pages.