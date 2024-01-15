2 people taken to hospital after gas leak at North Side condo building

Two people were taken to the hospital after a gas leak at a condominium on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in the 7800 block of Broadway.

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were taken to the hospital after a gas leak at a condominium on the North Side.

The gas leak was reported at around 2:45 a.m. Monday at a five-unit building in the 7800 block of Broadway, south of Sunset Road.

San Antonio firefighters said they arrived and evacuated all units amid freezing temperatures. All residents were displaced as the gas to the building was turned off, but they found places to stay, according to SAFD.

Two people were taken to the hospital and their conditions are unknown.

The source of the gas leak was a gas furnace.

Stay safe in a gas leak

If you smell a strong odor of gas, get out of the house as soon as possible and don’t turn any electrical switches on or off, or use a flashlight or the telephone, according to CPS Energy. An electric spark or static electricity could ignite a gas leak and cause an explosion. Call (210) 353-4357 (HELP) from a neighbor’s house as soon as possible.