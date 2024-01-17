Harlandale ISD opens application process after board member resigns amid domestic violence arrest

SAN ANTONIO – Harlandale ISD has opened school board applications to replace District 2 board member Christine Carrillo, who resigned from her position following her recent arrest late last year.

The application process opened Jan. 12 and will close at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26.

Interested individuals need to submit the following to apply:

Complete application and criminal history information Forms

Personal resume

Applications can be picked up at the Harlandale ISD Assistant Superintendent for Finance Office. For more information, call 210-989-4336 or click here.

Background on Carillo’s case

Carrillo and a family member got into an argument on Christmas Eve that quickly escalated when Carrillo grabbed the victim by the collar and struck the victim with an open hand and scratched them repeatedly, according to a police report.

The report stated that Carrillo admitted that she “had been in a bad mood all day” and that she had gotten into an argument with another family member when the victim intervened.

Carrillo was arrested and charged with domestic assault of a family member.

Harlandale ISD board member Christine Carrillo was arrested on Christmas Eve in connection with a domestic violence incident. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The victim suffered scratch markings on their neck, chest and forearms and told officers they didn’t want to file charges against Carrillo.