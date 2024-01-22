SeaWorld offers registered preschoolers, teachers free, unlimited admission

SAN ANTONIO – SeaWorld is once again offering free admission for preschool-age kids and teachers.

Preschool and teacher cards give unlimited access all season long including events like the Halloween Spooktacular and SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration.

Registration for the cards must be completed online or at SeaWorld’s front gate by the end of March.

Kids ages 3-5 can get free admission with a Preschool Card while certified pre-K through 12th-grade teachers with an active teacher ID can also get in on the freebie with a Teacher Card.

Cardholders can upgrade and get unlimited access to the Aquatica water park for $37. Teachers can add Aquatica and unlimited parking for $80.

The offer for free preschool and teacher cards ends March 31, according to SeaWorld’s website, and allows access to the park through Jan. 4, 2025.