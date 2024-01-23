Blendjet's fix after massive recall passes test

Blendjet is out with its replacement after nearly five million of its popular portable blenders were recently recalled due to potentially serious safety issues. Consumer Reports put it to the test and has some advice before you buy.

The BlendJet 2 portable blender introduced in 2020 became a huge seller, getting a lot of social media attention.

But, now it’s being recalled because of reports of broken blades, something Consumer Reports’ testers experienced during an ice-crushing test, as well as issues with melting charging wires and a battery fire.

If you own a BlendJet2, check for serial numbers beginning with four digits between 5201 and 5542. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled blenders and contact BlendJet for a free replacement base.

If your model was recalled, BlendJet will send you a replacement base with thicker blades and better electronics.

Consumer Reports performed the same ice-crushing test on the redesigned model, and it passed. The models are already being sold in stores and have a serial number on the base that begins with 5543 or higher.

The BlendJet is a portable blender and, like the personal blenders that Consumer Reports tests, it’s made for light-duty blending. But unlike those regularly tested by Consumer Reports, it is powered by a rechargeable battery that allows it to blend on the go.

Consumer Reports has more than 30 personal blenders from 18 companies in its ratings. While not as portable as the BlendJet, the models from GE and Ninja are both full-sized blenders with personal attachments.

The GE crushed Consumer Reports’ frozen drink, purée, and durability tests with ease. Testers found it’s easy to use and clean.

The Ninja also earned impressive scores in the frozen drink and durability tests. Plus, Consumer Reports’ member survey shows that Ninja’s personal blenders are reliable and owners are very satisfied with their purchase.